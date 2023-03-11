Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Up 3.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.5% on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $20.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $13.12 and last traded at $13.02. 89,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 340,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.

Separately, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 126,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 176.2% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,446,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,568,000 after acquiring an additional 922,579 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 84.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $836.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.70.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

