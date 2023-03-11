L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for L.B. Foster in a report issued on Tuesday, March 7th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for L.B. Foster’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. L.B. Foster had a negative net margin of 9.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $137.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

L.B. Foster Trading Down 1.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L.B. Foster

Shares of FSTR opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07. L.B. Foster has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,182 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.93% of L.B. Foster worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services, Precast and Steel Products & Measurement. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

Recommended Stories

