Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 456,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $22,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 326,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,074,000 after buying an additional 73,346 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $2,205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,932,000 after buying an additional 451,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $338,653.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,831,752.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,500 shares in the company, valued at $53,368,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $338,653.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,073 shares of company stock worth $12,178,201. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $86.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.63 and a beta of 1.30. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $93.35.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.90.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

