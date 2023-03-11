Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 351.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,422 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.22% of Life Storage worth $20,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $117.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.79 and a 200-day moving average of $111.10. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.02 and a 1-year high of $151.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 113.48%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LSI. Citigroup cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

