Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $460.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.35.

Insider Activity at Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $117.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.51 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 14,585 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $176,332.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,681,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,226,300.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,046,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,869,000 after purchasing an additional 932,572 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,293,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,477,000 after buying an additional 274,616 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth $1,925,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at $1,603,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 34.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 699,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 180,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

(Get Rating)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.