Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Given Outperform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LVLU. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen lowered Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $8.75 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen cut Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.20.
LVLU opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $77.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.02.
Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.
