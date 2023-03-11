Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Given Outperform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LVLU. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen lowered Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $8.75 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen cut Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.20.

LVLU opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $77.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.02.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 162.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 906.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

