Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,931,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,298,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.71% of Macy’s worth $30,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 224.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,320,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,085,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943,484 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 369.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,751,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,543 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,904,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on M shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Macy’s Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1654 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.04%.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.