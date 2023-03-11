Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Receives $33.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.88.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $23.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.37. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.38.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.71%.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 59,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,561,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,352,000 after purchasing an additional 431,030 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Natixis increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 204,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 19,008 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 285.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,009,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,323,000 after acquiring an additional 747,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.