Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Receives $33.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.88.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
Marathon Oil Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $23.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.37. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.38.
Marathon Oil Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.71%.
Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 59,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,561,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,352,000 after purchasing an additional 431,030 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Natixis increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 204,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 19,008 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 285.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,009,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,323,000 after acquiring an additional 747,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.
About Marathon Oil
Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.
