Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 86,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after buying an additional 14,149 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,279.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,034.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,279.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $87.56 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.51 and a 200-day moving average of $106.84.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 8.47%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

