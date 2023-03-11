Marshall Wace LLP Has $9.47 Million Stock Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 1,303.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 684,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636,018 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $9,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in DISH Network by 63.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in DISH Network by 580.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in DISH Network by 6,900.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DISH shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered DISH Network from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DISH Network in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.93.

DISH Network Stock Performance

NASDAQ DISH opened at $10.53 on Friday. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.81.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.00. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DISH Network

In other news, Director James Defranco bought 150,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,719,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,177,360.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $22,877,000 in the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

