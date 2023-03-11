Marshall Wace LLP Takes $8 Million Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 662,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.89% of Healthcare Services Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 1,150.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 180,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,000 after purchasing an additional 40,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 44.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 356,089 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $892.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average is $13.29.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

