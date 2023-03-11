MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 18,898.0% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,918,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 128.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,412,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,640 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in MSCI by 312.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after purchasing an additional 646,050 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,620,000 after buying an additional 251,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 953.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,182,000 after buying an additional 210,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $518.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.10.

MSCI Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $522.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $483.11. The company has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.53 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Featured Articles

