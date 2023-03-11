M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 617,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,294 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.36% of M&T Bank worth $108,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 887.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 219.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.18.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $131.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.82. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $124.47 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.97.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 45.14%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

