National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Holdings Cut by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,440,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,081,564 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $243,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 1.1% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 193,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 5.1% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 17,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,949,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,512,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,100,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $759,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ NATI opened at $49.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.82. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $55.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Instruments

In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $113,599.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $65,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,278 shares in the company, valued at $15,355,923.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $113,599.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,290 shares of company stock worth $2,224,644 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

