Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Receives $28.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.57.
A number of research analysts have commented on NKTX shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Nkarta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Nkarta from $81.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTX. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Nkarta by 30.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 453,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 106,775 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Nkarta by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 497,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 143,518 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 2nd quarter valued at $590,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
