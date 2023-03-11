Northland Capmk Weighs in on vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VTVT)

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 7th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for vTv Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for vTv Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VTVT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $0.88. vTv Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of -1.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

