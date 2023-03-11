Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,128,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.50% of Nutanix worth $23,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1,002.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $2,357,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,824.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $2,357,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,824.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,348 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,262.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,686 shares of company stock valued at $9,538,498. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nutanix Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nutanix from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Nutanix from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Nutanix to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

