Ocular Therapeutix’s (OCUL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OCUL. StockNews.com cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $29.00 to $14.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

OCUL stock opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.92. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $6.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $377.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 19,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $83,396.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, General Counsel Philip C. Strassburger sold 6,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $26,207.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 109,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,461.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 19,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $83,396.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,231.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,155 shares of company stock worth $161,777 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 49,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 13.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

