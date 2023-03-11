Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Oncolytics Biotech in a research report issued on Monday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oncolytics Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share.

TSE ONC opened at C$1.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12-month low of C$1.06 and a 12-month high of C$3.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.07.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

