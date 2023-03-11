ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,366,000 after buying an additional 27,607 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 442.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 20,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 16,363 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,890,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,002,000 after buying an additional 101,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 28.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ONE Gas to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.50.

ONE Gas Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $74.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.49. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.86 and a 1 year high of $92.26.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $818.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.57%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

