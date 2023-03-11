Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.56-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.62 billion-$13.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.76 billion.

Oracle Stock Down 3.2 %

Oracle stock opened at $84.07 on Friday. Oracle has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $91.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.11. The stock has a market cap of $226.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 221.89% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Monday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Oracle by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,912 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,431 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.