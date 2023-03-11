Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.56-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.62-13.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.75 billion.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $84.07 on Friday. Oracle has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $91.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.60 and a 200 day moving average of $79.11.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 221.89% and a net margin of 17.46%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 25,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

