PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 226.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,367 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,127 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,493,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,479 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,737,000 after acquiring an additional 918,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,040,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,525,000 after acquiring an additional 904,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 401.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 873,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,275,000 after acquiring an additional 699,034 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

PACW stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $46.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.46.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

Several research firms have commented on PACW. Truist Financial upped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Insider Transactions at PacWest Bancorp

In other news, Director C William Hosler bought 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.48 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

Featured Articles

