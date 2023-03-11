Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Raised to C$38.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.50.

Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$30.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.97. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of C$22.16 and a 1-year high of C$40.73. The stock has a market cap of C$4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other news, Director James Geral Bell sold 2,278 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.57, for a total transaction of C$69,638.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$947,394.87. In other news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$29.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$739,558. Also, Director James Geral Bell sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.57, for a total value of C$69,638.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,991 shares in the company, valued at C$947,394.87. Insiders have acquired 1,800 shares of company stock worth $51,572 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

