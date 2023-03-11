Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Receives $48.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Parsons in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Parsons to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Parsons by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,931,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,511,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,520,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Parsons by 15.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,128,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,084,000 after buying an additional 412,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter worth $17,327,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSN opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. Parsons has a 1-year low of $34.46 and a 1-year high of $50.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.51. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84.

Parsons Corp. engages in the provision of engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. It delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

