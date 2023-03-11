Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 308.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth $48,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

Dover stock opened at $145.80 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $162.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.61. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

