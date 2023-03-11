Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Commerce Bank grew its position in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 88,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 19.2% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 252,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.87.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

