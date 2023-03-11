Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,400 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,882,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,618 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,419 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,985,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,143,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,673,000 after purchasing an additional 742,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Argus increased their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carrier Global Stock Performance

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day moving average of $41.78. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $49.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.