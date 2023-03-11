Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases 1,191 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 37.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at $22,096,770.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,053 shares of company stock worth $31,901,869. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake Trading Down 3.6 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.75.

SNOW opened at $131.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.87 and its 200-day moving average is $156.49. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $246.52.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

