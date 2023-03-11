Pathstone Family Office LLC Reduces Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Pathstone Family Office LLC decreased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,582 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $612,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Republic Bank by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,153,959,000 after acquiring an additional 373,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 116,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,922,000 after purchasing an additional 65,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Price Performance

FRC stock opened at $81.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.41. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $174.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.90.

First Republic Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.