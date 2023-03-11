Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,154 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 356.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYC. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $273.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.06. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.82 and a 12-month high of $402.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

