PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PDCE shares. StockNews.com cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PDC Energy from $97.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $134,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,775,134.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $134,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,775,134.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $448,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 254,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,287,021.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $1,344,555 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PDC Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,406 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PDC Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in PDC Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,899 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PDC Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in PDC Energy by 23.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $65.55 on Monday. PDC Energy has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.54.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.11 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 46.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

About PDC Energy

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.