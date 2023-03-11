Peak Bio (NASDAQ:PKBO) versus Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Financial Survey

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) and Peak Bio (NASDAQ:PKBO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Curis and Peak Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curis 0 1 3 0 2.75 Peak Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Curis presently has a consensus target price of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1,119.84%. Peak Bio has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,400.00%. Given Peak Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Peak Bio is more favorable than Curis.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

38.7% of Curis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of Peak Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Curis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Peak Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Curis has a beta of 2.88, meaning that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peak Bio has a beta of -0.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Curis and Peak Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis -566.41% -82.91% -42.52% Peak Bio N/A N/A -1.34%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Curis and Peak Bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis $10.65 million 5.69 -$45.44 million ($0.64) -0.98 Peak Bio N/A N/A -$490,000.00 N/A N/A

Peak Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Curis.

Summary

Peak Bio beats Curis on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curis

Curis, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints. The company was founded on February 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

About Peak Bio

Peak Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of patients with inflammatory, cancer, and rare and specialty diseases. Its lead product candidate is PHP-303, which is in phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and acute respiratory distress syndrome. It also develops Trop2 PH1, an antibody-drug-conjugate for solid tumors. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

