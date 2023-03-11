Pearl River Capital LLC Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Pearl River Capital LLC cut its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Korn Ferry by 475.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Korn Ferry by 66.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Korn Ferry by 156.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Korn Ferry by 85.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE KFY opened at $54.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.99. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $46.47 and a twelve month high of $69.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on KFY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. William Blair downgraded Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Korn Ferry Profile

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Further Reading

