Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 117.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNR. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 391.7% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,279,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,005,000 after buying an additional 254,995 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,978,000 after buying an additional 186,726 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 33.8% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pentair by 3.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 207,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In other Pentair news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $178,167.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,270.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pentair Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PNR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.31.

Pentair stock opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.97. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Articles

