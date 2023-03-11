Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Petro Matad (LON:MATD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Petro Matad Stock Down 3.0 %

MATD stock opened at GBX 4.05 ($0.05) on Thursday. Petro Matad has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5.60 ($0.07). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of £44.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.91 and a current ratio of 17.93.

About Petro Matad

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 218 square kilometers in Mongolia.

