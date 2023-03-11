Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Petro Matad (LON:MATD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
Petro Matad Stock Down 3.0 %
MATD stock opened at GBX 4.05 ($0.05) on Thursday. Petro Matad has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5.60 ($0.07). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of £44.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.91 and a current ratio of 17.93.
About Petro Matad
