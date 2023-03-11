PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Acquired by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in PG&E were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 770.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in PG&E by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in PG&E by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PG&E alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PG&E to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

PG&E Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PCG opened at $15.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.87. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.83.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.