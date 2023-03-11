Philippe Costeletos Purchases 20,860 Shares of RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP) Stock

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP – Get Rating) insider Philippe Costeletos acquired 20,860 shares of RIT Capital Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,005 ($24.11) per share, with a total value of £418,243 ($502,937.71).

RIT Capital Partners Stock Performance

LON:RCP opened at GBX 1,890 ($22.73) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,001.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,117.81. RIT Capital Partners plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,875.53 ($22.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,691.81 ($32.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -509.43 and a beta of 0.42.

RIT Capital Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.23) dividend. This is a positive change from RIT Capital Partners’s previous dividend of $18.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. RIT Capital Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -1,024.26%.

RIT Capital Partners Company Profile

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

