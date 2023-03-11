Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.7% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.27.

NYSE PSX opened at $101.22 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $73.85 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.28 and a 200-day moving average of $99.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 18.30%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also

