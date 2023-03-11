Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Trading 4% Higher

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) shares traded up 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $104.07 and last traded at $103.24. 560,406 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,218,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.27.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.28 and a 200-day moving average of $99.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,087,993,000 after acquiring an additional 966,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,013,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,664,862,000 after acquiring an additional 345,132 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,802,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,770,000 after acquiring an additional 98,162 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

