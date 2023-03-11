Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Raised to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$24.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$18.50.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark set a C$25.00 price objective on Pollard Banknote in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

TSE PBL opened at C$21.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$18.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.61. Pollard Banknote has a 12 month low of C$15.77 and a 12 month high of C$28.13. The stock has a market cap of C$578.78 million, a PE ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

