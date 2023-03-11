Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,318,908 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,669,903 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 4.57% of Popular worth $239,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Popular by 22.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular by 5.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Popular by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,203,000 after buying an additional 10,364 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Popular Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $61.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.77. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $86.84. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.85.
Popular Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BPOP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Popular to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Popular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.80.
About Popular
Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.
