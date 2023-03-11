Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,318,908 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,669,903 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 4.57% of Popular worth $239,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Popular by 22.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular by 5.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Popular by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,203,000 after buying an additional 10,364 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $61.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.77. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $86.84. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Popular Announces Dividend

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.81. Popular had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The company had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BPOP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Popular to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Popular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.80.

About Popular

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.