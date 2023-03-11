Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Trading Down 4.4%

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $63.52 and last traded at $63.52. 42,581 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 478,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Popular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.80.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular Stock Down 1.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.81. Popular had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The firm had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Popular’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Popular

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPOP. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Popular by 22.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 5.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Popular by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after buying an additional 10,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.