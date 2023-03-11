Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Trading Down 4.4%

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $63.52 and last traded at $63.52. 42,581 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 478,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.46.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Popular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.80.
Popular Stock Down 1.6 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.85.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Popular’s payout ratio is 14.95%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPOP. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Popular by 22.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 5.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Popular by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after buying an additional 10,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.
Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.
