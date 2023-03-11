Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,522 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,734,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $499,000. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,874,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $779,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $107.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.31 and a 52 week high of $115.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

