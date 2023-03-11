Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 3,669 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Prelude Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 617.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.75.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,218.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,823,161.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,218.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,902 shares in the company, valued at $21,823,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,053 shares of company stock valued at $31,901,869. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $131.46 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $246.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.49.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

