Prelude Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDSN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 126.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nordson Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total value of $517,503.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $517,503.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,224,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,941 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $212.92 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $251.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Nordson had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Nordson Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

