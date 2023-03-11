Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $260.05 Million Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,753,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 990,187 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $260,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,424 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,831 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,993,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31,603 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,002 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.34 and a twelve month high of $60.48. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.67.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.06). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $704.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 122.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

