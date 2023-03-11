Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 112,492 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,008,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,492 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Hershey were worth $222,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey
In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total transaction of $36,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,070,086.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total transaction of $41,518.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,452.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total transaction of $36,052.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,070,086.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,276 shares of company stock worth $8,512,212. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Hershey Stock Down 0.4 %
Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hershey Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.01%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.23.
About Hershey
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
