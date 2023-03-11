Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,100,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,842 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.33% of PDD worth $256,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. 24.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PDD. KGI Securities upgraded shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

PDD stock opened at $85.73 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $106.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

PDD Holdings, Inc engages in multinational commerce which owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. Its portfolio includes Pinduoduo, a fresh agriculture platform; and Temu, an online marketplace that connects consumers with sellers, manufactures, and brands. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

