Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000,162 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,629,204 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.10% of Halliburton worth $246,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $339,976.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,859,585.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,763,947. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Halliburton Trading Down 2.9 %

HAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

NYSE HAL opened at $34.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.28. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.12. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

